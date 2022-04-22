STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BDA adds last year’s maintenance fee 

Another Kempeg­owda Layout allottee had an issue of arrears of maintenance fee to be paid though he had no arrears pending. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Banga­lore Development Authority (BDA) adding maintenance fee for last year for all its properties across the city with retrospective effect, allottees are upset over increased payment this year.

Tinu Cherian Abraham, a BDA property owner at Kadugodi said, “My property tax has almost doubled this year. I paid Rs 6,500 last year and the amount this year shows Rs 11,400. Mainte­nance fee of Rs 2,400 for this year and a same amount for the previous year have been added to it.” Abraham asked,

“Why should we pay maint­enance fee? We don’t even have a tarred road.” Another Kempeg­owda Layout allottee had an issue of arrears of maintenance fee to be paid though he had no arrears pending. 

