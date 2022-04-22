Holidays cut to make up for learning loss

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With at least 40 per cent loss of physical classes, besides loss of learning for students due to pandemic over the past two academic years, the education department has come up with a new calendar for the coming academic year. The year will begin early and end late, with 26 extra days to compensate for learning loss.

The first term of the academic year will be from May 16 to October 2; the second will be from October 17 to April 10. Summer holidays will be cut to 48 days, and Dasara to 14 days. Wherever Christmas holidays need to be declared, Dasara holidays will be cut.

Among 330 days, there will be 60 days holidays, including Dasara, summer and government holidays. Co-curricular activities, exams, parent-teacher meetings, excursions and functions will take up 28 days, so classes will be conducted on 228 days. The number of classes will also be increased, and timing will be from 10am to 4.20pm.