STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mumbai-based sheep suppliers dupe Bengaluru merchant of Rs 1.73 crore

A sheep merchant has knocked the doors of the police after the sheep suppliers from Mumbai cheated him to the tune of Rs 1.73 crore.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sheep

Sheep grazing in a field. (Image for representational purposes |A Suresh Kumar/ EPS)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sheep merchant has knocked the doors of the police after the sheep suppliers from Mumbai cheated him to the tune of Rs 1.73 crore. The victim was then supplying sheep and goat to various meat stalls across the city, Mysuru and other parts of Karnataka by procuring them from the accused. 

The victim was crediting money to the accounts of the accused either after selling the sheep or even in advance to place orders. The victim who has a sheep farm was selling the animals in bulk to meat stalls and was earning a decent profit on each sheep. The accused, who visited him, found out that it was a profitable business. Assuring him of providing sheep and goats for even lesser price, they have made him send money in advance and have gone incommunicado.

P Channigappa alias Ravi, 38, a resident of Kanakapura Road, has filed a complaint in this regard with the Harohalli police. The police have identified the accused Ajju Bhai, Sadhik Mohammed, Shajad Moosa Sheikh and Imran, all residents from Kalyan in Maharastra. The complaint was filed on Tuesday. The victim was also purchasing the sheep and goats also from Rajasthan, Gujarat and other parts of the country. The accused were known to the victim for the last three years as they were regularly supplying the sheep and goats.

Of the accused Bhai is alleged to have visited the victim and realised about his profitable business. They then started delaying in sending the animals for meat purpose.  The victim has also furnished the details of the bank transactions between him and the accused. The police are trying to reach the accused to hear their version. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Bengaluru fraud
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp