Mumbai-based sheep suppliers dupe Bengaluru merchant of Rs 1.73 crore

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sheep merchant has knocked the doors of the police after the sheep suppliers from Mumbai cheated him to the tune of Rs 1.73 crore. The victim was then supplying sheep and goat to various meat stalls across the city, Mysuru and other parts of Karnataka by procuring them from the accused.

The victim was crediting money to the accounts of the accused either after selling the sheep or even in advance to place orders. The victim who has a sheep farm was selling the animals in bulk to meat stalls and was earning a decent profit on each sheep. The accused, who visited him, found out that it was a profitable business. Assuring him of providing sheep and goats for even lesser price, they have made him send money in advance and have gone incommunicado.

P Channigappa alias Ravi, 38, a resident of Kanakapura Road, has filed a complaint in this regard with the Harohalli police. The police have identified the accused Ajju Bhai, Sadhik Mohammed, Shajad Moosa Sheikh and Imran, all residents from Kalyan in Maharastra. The complaint was filed on Tuesday. The victim was also purchasing the sheep and goats also from Rajasthan, Gujarat and other parts of the country. The accused were known to the victim for the last three years as they were regularly supplying the sheep and goats.

Of the accused Bhai is alleged to have visited the victim and realised about his profitable business. They then started delaying in sending the animals for meat purpose. The victim has also furnished the details of the bank transactions between him and the accused. The police are trying to reach the accused to hear their version.