No attendance, no salary: K Sudhakar to health staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After repeated complaints of the absence of health officials, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has decided to implement biometric attendance system, and link salaries to attendance, to bring in “a qualitative change in the department and more discipline, accountability and efficiency” among the staff. He told reporters after the department’s review meeting that he had received several complaints from elected representatives and members of the public, that doctors and other staff were not available in hospitals and office during working hours.

“The indiscipline of government officials will impact the delivery of public healthcare services. So I have given instructions to cut the salary of those who weren’t present during working hours. All hospitals and other offices under the health department will be installed with a biometric attendance system (AEBS) which will record attendance based on the Aadhaar card of doctors, officers and staff,” he said.

Biometric attendance had been stopped due to Covid-19, but it has again been made mandatory from the past two months. It is the responsibility of all DDOs (salary drawing officer) to check all AEBS under their jurisdiction and submit a report on providing salaries to the DHO concerned. If anyone is found to have less than 80 per cent attendance, their payment will be withheld and action will be taken.