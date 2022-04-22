Start filling potholes immediately: Karnataka HC tells BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the agency entrusted with the work of filling up potholes, as per the work order dated April 20, 2022, to start work immediately. The order was issued by BBMP for 182-km long major roads (Package-A) in the city.

Passing the order, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to reconsider the rate fixed for repair of potholes by the Python machine, taking into consideration the schedule of rates fixed by the government for work undertaken by the Public Works Department.

“The decision of the Chief Commissioner, as well as report on progress of work, should be placed before the court on May 21, 2022, the next date of hearing. In the meantime, the agency made a request for payment of advance to start work, and the same should be considered by BBMP and appropriate action taken,” the court said in its order.

Before this, V Srinidhi, BBMP counsel, submitted that pursuant to the court’s order, the provisional work order was issued on April 20, 2022, along with a letter of acceptance for 182 km of major roads, and selected roads in the city.

However, counsel for the agency submitted that BBMP has provided the rate much below the scheduled rate prescribed for repair of potholes by machine, by the PWD (Rs 1,249 per hour) and hence the agency should be entitled to get the rate prescribed for the PWD for the pothole repair machine.

In support of this, the counsel placed before court the ‘Government of Karnataka Common Schedule Rate Technical Volume-1’ in which the prescribed rate for pothole repair machine is Rs 1,249 per hour. Srinidhi replied that the rate per hour is for emergency purpose, and not the scheduled rate.