BDA holds pre-bid meet for Master Plan 2041

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-delayed Master Plan 2031 for the City readied by the Bangalore Development Authority which was revised to Master Plan 2041 due to delays has now gone in for a second round of global tendering to appoint a consultant to prepare a draft. A pre-bid meeting for consultants was held on Thursday.

Bengaluru now uses the Master Plan 2015. A senior BDA official said, “Eight agencies took part in the meeting held to explain the technical details and discuss other aspects of the contract, which has a 15-day deadline. But they may get an extra week to prepare the bid document.

We called for the first tender on December 22 last year. The last date was extended up to February 15. But when we opened the technical proposals on February 17, no bids were received. We had made it mandatory that the bidding company must have a Rs 15 crore annual turnover over a two-year period and a work space of 500 sqm.”

He said, “Due to no response, we issued a Rs Tender for Call-2 now’ on April 12. A couple of those who attended the meet on Thursday wanted the turnover clause of Rs 15 crore removed but we said no. We may reduce the work space to 400 sqm.”He said, “We have sounded the National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad, to capture pictures and they will use drones. Later, we will digitise all the images.”Another BDA official said the Master Plan 2041 would be ready by April/May 2023.