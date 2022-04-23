STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Khelo India counters at Bengaluru Metro stations

A total of 4,529 athletes from 189 universities across India are expected to take part in the event, according to the Sports Ministry.

Published: 23rd April 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Khelo India

Khelo India (Photo | PTI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To facilitate a smooth Metro travel for athletes visiting Bengaluru in connection with Khelo India University Games 2022, slated to take place from April 24 to May 3, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has opened up special counters at important Metro stations.

“The State government has asked us to take steps to ensure they are able to travel by Metro trains without much waiting time as the athletes are here on a short visit. We have put up separate notices outside the counters too for their benefit,” BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez told TNIE.

A total of 4,529 athletes from 189 universities across India are expected to take part in the event, according to the Sports Ministry. “We expect a good number of them to take a Metro ride here just to partake of the experience or to visit people they know in the City. We want to ensure they have a smooth experience, "the MD added.

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station, Nagasandra, National College, Yeshwanthpur, Cubbon Park, Magadi Road, and Sir M Visvesvaraya figure among the 12 Metro stations where the counters have been opened. “One extra counter in each shift will be operated at these stations. Based on the requirement, additional stations will be included,” he added.

Khelo India special counters at Metro stations. ( Photo | EPS)

 The display boards on the platforms of all Metro stations have been scrolling about the games in the last one week in a bid to popularise Khelo India.  

The event will take place at five venues in Bengaluru: Jain global University campus, Jain Sports School, Kanteevera Stadium, Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium and the Sports Authority of India National Centre. It was scheduled to take place in 2021 but was postponed due to Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metro travel bengaluru Khelo India University Games 2022 bmrcl special counters metro stations COVID Pandemic
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp