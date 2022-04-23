Khelo India counters at Bengaluru Metro stations

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To facilitate a smooth Metro travel for athletes visiting Bengaluru in connection with Khelo India University Games 2022, slated to take place from April 24 to May 3, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has opened up special counters at important Metro stations.

“The State government has asked us to take steps to ensure they are able to travel by Metro trains without much waiting time as the athletes are here on a short visit. We have put up separate notices outside the counters too for their benefit,” BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez told TNIE.

A total of 4,529 athletes from 189 universities across India are expected to take part in the event, according to the Sports Ministry. “We expect a good number of them to take a Metro ride here just to partake of the experience or to visit people they know in the City. We want to ensure they have a smooth experience, "the MD added.

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station, Nagasandra, National College, Yeshwanthpur, Cubbon Park, Magadi Road, and Sir M Visvesvaraya figure among the 12 Metro stations where the counters have been opened. “One extra counter in each shift will be operated at these stations. Based on the requirement, additional stations will be included,” he added.

Khelo India special counters at Metro stations. ( Photo | EPS)

The display boards on the platforms of all Metro stations have been scrolling about the games in the last one week in a bid to popularise Khelo India.

The event will take place at five venues in Bengaluru: Jain global University campus, Jain Sports School, Kanteevera Stadium, Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium and the Sports Authority of India National Centre. It was scheduled to take place in 2021 but was postponed due to Covid-19.