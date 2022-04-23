STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PU exams off to smooth start, 95% write Business Studies paper

As many as 2,28,005 students across Karnataka appeared for the second-year PU Board exams which began on Friday.

Published: 23rd April 2022

PU students make last-minute preparations ahead of their exams at a college in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar.T 

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 2,28,005 students across Karnataka appeared for the second-year PU Board exams which began on Friday. On the very first day, of 2,39,384 students who had registered, 11,379 students were absent, while 95.24 per cent of the students were present, according to PU Board sources.

Except for the two hijab petitioners, Aliya Assadi and Resham from Government PU College for Women in Udupi, who were sent back after they insisted on writing the exam wearing the hijab at Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi, no other cases were reported in the State.

No incidents of exam malpractices were reported, according to PU Board director R Ramachandran.  
Among 2,38,764 students (including 2,18,084 freshers, 6,538 private students and 10,876 repeaters) who registered for the Business Studies exam, 2,27,453 students wrote the paper. In all, 11,311 students, including 7,795 freshers, 475 private students and 2,492 repeaters were absent.

For Business Studies, the highest registrations (36,026) were from Bengaluru South and also highest attendance (34,750) for the paper. The lowest registrations (1,083), absentees (90) and attendance (973) for Business Studies were from Yadgir district.Among 620 students who registered for the Logic exam, 552 wrote the paper, while 68 people, two private students and six repeaters were absent. 

STUDENTS HAPPY TO WRITE ‘REAL EXAM’

Students were excited to take regular PU Board exams in a post-pandemic situation. Students at Government PU College in Chikkamagaluru were greeted by Minister B C Nagesh. Monisha, a student of Government Girls Junior College in Chitradurga, said she was happy to write the exams, which are a culmination of two years of hard work. Students at National College in Basavanagudi, were thoroughly screened before they were allowed to enter the centre. They were not allowed to wear watches or shoes inside the exam hall.

