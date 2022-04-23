STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Relief from 236 fibroids comes with Guinness Record for Bengaluru woman

A 34-year-old woman from Bengaluru has entered the Guinness World Record for getting 236 fibroids successfully removed from her uterus.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old woman from Bengaluru has entered the Guinness World Record for getting 236 fibroids successfully removed from her uterus. Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru’s Dr Shanthala Thuppanna had removed the fibroids on 6 October 2021 while the record was announced on Friday.

Ritika Sharma, a native of Bengaluru, and an aspiring author was suffering from abnormal menstrual bleeding and had an enlarged abdomen resembling eight-month-old pregnancy due to the different sizes of the fibroids. She was diagnosed with 236 fibroids, which included a large cauliflower shaped fibroid measuring up to 20X20X10 cm. 

In a four-and-a-half-hour surgery, Dr Shanthala, Senior Consultant & Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology performed a myomectomy and removed all the fibroids. The previous record was of 186 fibroids which was removed from an Egyptian woman in 2016. Dr Shanthala said, “It was a complicated surgery since fibroids were located below the urinary bladder and ureter and were spread throughout the left side of her uterus and very near to important structures in the abdomen.” Ritika said, “This is an unexpected event and I would like to thank the staff of the hospital for giving me the best clinical advice.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru woman fibroids Guinness Record
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp