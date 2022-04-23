STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman passenger on Lokmanya Tilak Express suffers head injury due to stone pelting in Bengaluru

According to a railway source, passenger Devi was injured around 3.50 pm when stones were pelted on coach S-5 of the train

Published: 23rd April 2022 02:39 PM

Medical treatment was arranged for the passenger at the KSR railway station (Representational image | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman passenger on board the Lokmanya Tilak Express (Coimbatore to Mumbai) suffered a head injury when miscreants pelted stones on the train after it crossed Baiyappanahalli railway station and passed through its outer area on Friday evening.

According to a railway source, passenger Devi was injured around 3.50 pm when stones were pelted on coach S-5 of the train. The TTE passed on the message to the commercial control room. Medical treatment was arranged for the passenger at the KSR railway station.

Another source said, "This is very dangerous to the public travelling on trains. This perennial problem needs to be redressed by the Railways by means of barricades in areas where such pelting incidents are frequent."

