Couple robbed of jewellery worth over Rs 6 lakh

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 6.16 lakh by two unidentified robbers on Bidadi- Ramanagar Road on Wednesday evening. The couple Shankar and Jayamma were returning home on a two-wheeler after visiting their daughter. Shankar, a second hand car dealer, Jayamma, a home maker were stopped by by the accused and threatened with a machete and knife.

The woman was attacked when she refused to hand over her ornaments. When they threatened to kill her husband, she handed over the gold ornaments of 147 gm. The accused fled the scene.

Their daughter Vinutha said, “My parents had come to my house for a function. They have been robbed between 6.30 pm and 8.40 pm near a milk dairy. Luckily they have not been beaten.”An official said, “The couple filed the complaint in the night. The two accused are said to be around 30 years old. The accused have escaped with two gold chains, four gold bangles and three gold finger rings. Going by the statements of the couple, it appears that both the accused were drunk. We are going through the CCTV footage”.