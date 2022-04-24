STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Couple robbed of jewellery worth over Rs 6 lakh

 A couple was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 6.16 lakh by two unidentified robbers on Bidadi- Ramanagar Road on Wednesday evening.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 6.16 lakh by two unidentified robbers on Bidadi- Ramanagar Road on Wednesday evening. The couple Shankar and Jayamma were returning home on a two-wheeler after visiting their daughter. Shankar, a second hand car dealer, Jayamma, a home maker were stopped by by the accused and threatened with a machete and knife.

The woman was attacked when she refused to hand over her ornaments. When they threatened to kill her husband, she handed over the gold ornaments of 147 gm. The accused fled the scene. 

Their daughter Vinutha said, “My parents had come to my house for a function. They have been robbed between 6.30 pm and  8.40 pm near a milk dairy. Luckily they have not been beaten.”An official said, “The couple filed the complaint in the night. The two accused are said to be around 30 years old. The accused have escaped with two gold chains, four gold bangles and three gold finger rings. Going by the statements of the couple, it appears that both the accused were drunk. We are going through the CCTV footage”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp