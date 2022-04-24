Easy Maths paper, 96.6% appear for PU exam

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 2,35,285 students appeared for the Mathematics and Education papers of second-year PU Board exams on Saturday. On the second day too, there were 8,125 absentees for both papers, and among 2,43,410 students who registered to take both exams, 96.6 per cent students were present. No exam malpractices were reported in the state, according to PU Board Director R Ramachandran.

Among 2,07,745 students (including 1,96,930 freshers and 5,592 repeaters) registered for the Mathematics exam, 2,02,522 students wrote the paper, while 5,223 students, including 3,313 freshers and 1,910 repeaters were absent.

Among 35,665 students (33,128 freshers, 443 private candidates and 2,094 repeaters) registered for the Education paper, 32,763 wrote the paper, while 2,902 students, including 2,269 freshers, 80 private candidates, 553 repeaters were absent. According to Milind Chippalakatti, head, knowledge management, Deeksha PU College, there were no out-of-syllabus questions.

Compared to the 2019-20 paper, the Maths paper was very easy. “There is a change in pattern compared to the last exam, more choices were given in each part and this was announced by the Board well in advance. There were totally 66 questions, of which students were expected to answer 37 questions. Two questions were slightly difficult, otherwise the remaining questions were easily solvable. An average student can expect around 35-40 marks,” he said.