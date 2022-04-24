Farmers not keen to part with land for KHB project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers holding agricultural land abutting Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) in Anekal have refused to part with their land to the Karnataka Housing Board, for the formation of Suryanagar Phase-4 project. At the Janatha Bhoomi Adalat held on Saturday, the farmers said: “We prefer that our crops be raided by elephants rather than handing over land to the government.” Muninanja Reddy, a farmer holding nine acres in Indlavadi in Aenkal, said they have been opposing it ever since.

“The KHB is offering Rs 20 lakh compensation. The cash compensation will not help us buy land anywhere,” he said. Forest officials said the areas marked for the project is elephant corridor, and it could lead to more conflict. A member of the jury, on condition of anonymity, said: “The government has already shrunk the eco-sensitive zone from 5km to 100 m to 1km. Now commercialising lands next to the ESZ without maintaining buffer zones will be a bigger mistake.

The habitats in the buffer zone provide food and water and are vital. The area is frequented by wild boars, sloth bears, peafowl, elephants and smaller herbivores and carnivores.” Around 100 farmers who are going to lose land in two phases (140 acres and 1,907 acres) presented their case before the jury, comprising noted environmentalist and High Court-appointed Lok Adalat consultant A N Yellappa Reddy, first Chairman of Karnataka Agricultural Prices Co­m­mission Dr Prakash Kammardi, Prof M K Ramesh of National Law School, noted farmer leader Sunanda Jayaram and activist Madhu Bhushan.