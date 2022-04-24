STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Farmers not keen to part with land for KHB project

The habitats in the buffer zone provide food and water and are vital.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers holding agricultural land abutting Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) in Anekal have refused to part with their land to the Karnataka Housing Board, for the formation of Suryanagar Phase-4 project. At the Janatha Bhoomi Adalat held on Saturday, the farmers said: “We prefer that our crops be raided by elephants rather than handing over land to the government.” Muninanja Reddy, a farmer holding nine acres in Indlavadi in Aenkal, said they have been opposing it ever since.

“The KHB is offering Rs 20 lakh compensation. The cash compensation will not help us buy land anywhere,” he said.  Forest officials said the areas marked for the project is elephant corridor, and it could lead to more conflict. A member of the jury, on condition of anonymity, said: “The government has already shrunk the eco-sensitive zone from 5km to 100 m to 1km. Now commercialising lands next to the ESZ without maintaining buffer zones will be a bigger mistake.

The habitats in the buffer zone provide food and water and are vital. The area is frequented by wild boars, sloth bears, peafowl, elephants and smaller herbivores and carnivores.” Around 100 farmers who are going to lose land in two phases (140 acres and 1,907 acres) presented their case before the jury, comprising noted environmentalist and High Court-appointed Lok Adalat consultant A N Yellappa Reddy, first Chairman of Karnataka Agricultural Prices Co­m­mission Dr Prakash Kammardi, Prof M K Ramesh of National Law School, noted farmer leader Sunanda Jayaram and activist Madhu Bhushan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp