Khelo India: BMTC to give athletes Bengaluru tour

BMTC has introduced Special Bengaluru Darshini service for the benefit of sportspersons visiting the city to participate in Khelo India University Games-2021.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:36 AM

BMTC bus
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BMTC has introduced Special Bengaluru Darshini service for the benefit of sportspersons visiting the city to participate in Khelo India University Games-2021. The three Bengaluru Darshini buses from Kempegowda Bus Station, Jain College Campus (Kanakapura Road) and Art of Living campus are designed to exhibit the historical places of the city.

The fare for Bengaluru Darshini-1 is Rs 420. The itinerary is ISKCON temple, Vidhana Soudha, Gavigangadhareshwara Temple, Dodda Ganapathi Temple, Lalbagh, National Gallery of Modern Art, Sir M Visvesvaraya Museum and Cubbon Park. The fare for Bengaluru Darshini-2 is Rs 500.  The itinerary is Gavigangadhareshwara Temple, Dodda Ganapathi temple, Lalbagh, ISKCON temple, Vidhana Soudha and Sir M Visvesvaraya Museum. Origin and termination is at Art of Living. Darshini-3 fare is Rs 600.

