Namma Metro's 'maintenance work' earns wrath of commuters

Some took to social media to write, "Namma  Metro, operated by BMRCL must rank as the worst metro service provider in the country.''

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Saturday the Namma Metro services between MG Road to Byappanahalli was stopped for 'maintenance work' resulting in burdening scores commuters.

Some took to social media to write, "Namma  Metro, operated by BMRCL must rank as the worst metro service provider in the country.'' One Bengalurean who preferred not to be named said, "Men, women, and children, many of them with luggage who had boarded the Metro from Bangalore City Railway Station were seen lugging their baggage on the streets and several fell prey to 'autorickshaw mafia', which resorted to fleecing them with exhorbitant fares.

A Bangalorean Mr U Nathan  said, "It was worse for anyone who does not know Kannada.'' He said, "There was not even a single traffic policeman there to enforce discipline. What about the pre-paid autorickshaw counters.?''

He said, "Before stopping services, BMRCL should have coordinated with BMTC and traffic police and organised regular buses to ferry passengers to Byappanahalli. The BMRCL officials should be taken to task for letting down commuters on a weekend.''When reminded that they had issued press release and newspapers had published it. He shot back asking, "Big deal, do these people know these days not even 10 per cent of youngsters read newspapers?''

How come in other countries across the world the commuter is not inconvenienced by lethargic metro staff who can well do the maintenance between 12 midnight and 6 am like it is done worldwide.

