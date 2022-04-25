STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100 hi-tech mobile clinics for labourers to open in Bengaluru

In-principle approval given in this budget; Building and other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board will implement it 

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : To cater to the needs of the building and the construction workers especially in urban areas, 100 hi-tech mobile health clinics will come up. During 2020-21 and 2021-22, 35 such clinics were already launched. 

As part of the 2022-23 budgetary announcement, the government gave its in-principle approval as Rs 132.40 crore and the programme will be implemented through the Karanataka Building and other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board by utilising the welfare funds.  

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai government has also given an in-principle approval for the upgradation of ESI hospitals in Hubballi and Davanagere, with the financial assistance from the Centre. The upgradation of the hospitals from the present 50 beds to 100 beds will be implemented without cost escalation. 

If the estimated cost of the projects exceeds Rs 10 crore it will be placed before the Cabinet for approval. 
A proposal of creating the vacancies will be submitted to the finance department for approval, according to a recent order by the government.  Besides this, as many as 19 new ESI dispensaries will be set up across the state. 

The new dispensaries will be set up at Mudhol, Gauribidanur, Vasantha Narasapura, Bantvala, Chincholi, Arasikere, Ranebennur, Kolar, Nasarasapura, Sanduru, Kanakapura, Naubad, Yadgir, Hattargi, 
Sirsi, Kumata, Ganjimara, Ujire and Mudbidri. In the 2017-18 budget the government had announced the setting up of 61 new dispensaries.

Bus passes extended
Meanwhile, the State Government has extended the concessionary bus pass service to the construction labourers as per the budgetary promise. The Karanataka Building and other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Fund will be utilised for the purpose. 

