‘Challenges of autism should be addressed', Bengalurians on World Autism day

Published: 25th April 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Instead of looking at autism as something that needs to be controlled and contained, it should be viewed as a neurodiversity that needs to be understood. One in 500 or over 21,60,000 people live with autism in India. According to a study, an estimated three million people live with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which is a lifetime condition, in the country.

Understanding the neuro developmental differences can help autistic individuals realise their potential while addressing the disabling aspects, said RJ Snigdha, a single mother of a 25-year-old son who suffers from autism.

On Sunday morning, over 150 people participated in “Drive for Autism”, a treasure hunt, hosted to create awareness on autism on the occasion of World Autism Day that was observed recently. Singdha came up with the treasure hunt initiative seven years ago to raise understanding, awareness and provide a safe and secure environment for individuals with autism, so that they enjoy equal rights with dignity in society. Snigdha flagged off the drive at Manyata Tech Park.

She said the spectrum disorder can only be managed with love, care, affection and constant therapies and training. When the challenges of autism are understood and appropriately addressed, and autistic individuals are accepted for who they are, their potential can be realised, she said.

Comments

