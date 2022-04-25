Four youth held for cheating loan seekers in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The CEN police from the North-East division arrested a gang of four for cheating people on the pretext of offering business loans. The arrested— Satish (24), Uday (24), Jayaram (32) and Vinay (26)— previously worked in a BPO that provided customer care service to banks.

The police said the accused, who were caught in Peenya, called people randomly posing as executives of nationalised banks to offer business loans. They collected documents and promised them that the loan would be approved soon after document verification.

After gaining the trust of gullible victims, the accused would inform them that the loan amount has been approved and ask them to complete a few formalities, including payment of processing fees, ITR and insurance amount to cover the loan. They were collecting several lakhs and later would change the SIM card to trap others.

A police team tracked down the accused to a rented house from where they were operating and seized four mobile phones, seven SIM cards and a bank account with Rs 1.5 lakh. They told the victim that Rs 18 lakh loan had been approved and made him pay Rs 1.3 lakh. When they stopped responding, he realised that he was conned and approached the police.