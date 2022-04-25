STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh tenders for Karanth Layout as cost jumps by Rs 800 crore in Bengaluru

The BDA had earlier called for tenders on March 21 to the tune of Rs 1,865.34 crore for the Layout in nine separate contracts.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Bangalore Development Authority has cancelled its earlier tender notification issued for the Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout and will be issuing a fresh notification this week after cost escalation by more than Rs 800 crore, said a senior BDA official.  

The BDA had earlier called for tenders on March 21 to the tune of Rs 1,865.34 crore for the Layout in nine separate contracts. The deadline was April 25 for the bids which now stands cancelled. A senior BDA official told TNIE, “The new Schedule of Rates (SR) issued by the Public Works Department for 2022 for all construction projects has hiked the standard rates to be paid for raw materials and labour.

As a result, the original estimated cost of Rs 4,530 crore for Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout has shot up to Rs 5,337 crore. Hence we have decided to cancel the earlier tender notification and call a new one.”
The BDA has sent the revised document with the escalated project cost to the State government for its approval on April 16, the official said.

“We are awaiting the government nod. Our new tender document is almost ready and we will go ahead with its release after a Government Order on the new rates is issued,” he added. 

The layout intends to create 33,000 sites spread across 2,935 acres and 12 guntas in 17 villages lying between Doddaballapur and Hessarghatta. It was originally proposed to be across 3,546 acres but the entire land is not available for layout formation. 

Environmental clearance
The Karanth Layout project has been granted environment clearance by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. “We got the clearance on April 8, a vital step in taking the project forward,” the official said.  Civic and amenity sites, sewage treatment plants and a crematorium will be among the facilities for residents, he added.

