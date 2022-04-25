Honours and hope on the horizon

Sanjanna K and Suzanne Grace S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s something about milestone celebrations where the gentle fragrance of the past and a cheerful toast to the future usher in a new era of hope and opportunities. It was one such evening on Friday at the MOP Vaishnav College for Women, which celebrated its 30th College Day at the Open Air Theatre. Commemorating the successful run of the institution for three decades, the event was presided over by chief guest professor S Gowri, vice chancellor of the University of Madras.

The evening began with Thamizh Thaai Vaazhththu followed by several song and dance performances. Addressing the students, Gowri advised “When the smartphone was invented, it wasn’t smart at all but through constant progress, it became smart. Even though the phone was doing well, it had to change because it had competition. This is how progression happens in the country. No matter how hard you work, it might not be enough”. He emphasised the need to work towards personal growth and meet every challenge that life presents. He reminded the audience that the major world conglomerates of today once began as startups by college students. Technology, he said, is the future.

Afrin Fowmitha A was awarded the Best Outgoing Student of MA Media Management. “I am extremely honoured. I am happy that the college had decided to organise this event to acknowledge the efforts of the students. I would also like to thank my department head and other professors who constantly supported and guided us,” she shared.

“Holding the Annual Day function helps in keeping the child within the students alive. It is refreshing to attend the programme after the lockdown. It’s like a get-together and I get to see the teachers of my daughter and the parents of her friends. Programmes like this help me get to know more about the functioning of the college. My daughter is dancing today and I’m excited to watch her perform. Watching students receive prizes triggers me to motivate my daughter and to support her in academics.” said Roopa, the parent of a student.

Gowri released 21 journals of the post graduate students, and students who excelled both in academics and extracurricular activities were awarded a memento by the chief guest.

