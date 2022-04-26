BBMP division: Experts suggest revising Act

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government officials, experts and influential people are divided in their opinion regarding the division of the Bengaluru city administration into multiple city corporations, instead of one. As Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said all efforts will be done to decongest the city and improve infrastructure, city’s influential voices have once again sought the division in administration of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global, said: “To manage Bengaluru, reform of governance is needed.

This is an old recommendation as the BBMP has become unwieldy. The city is in bad shape, with filthy streets, poor lighting, potholes, halted projects, a delay in metro and many others. Most are civic issues which have not been tackled.” He added that earlier it was suggested during Congress regime and now it has come up again. Officials in the Urban Development Department and BBMP point out that with the BBMP Act in place, dividing BBMP’s administration is not possible.

“The Act will have to be revised. Also with delimitation and reservations in wards being under Supreme Court litigation, it will become more difficult,” said a government official. In 2019-20, a committee, under Justice (retired) BS Patil had submitted a report to the government on the division of BBMP administration. The government took portions of it and shelved the rest of the report. Instead of dividing the corporation,it created eight zonal commissioners. Justice Patil said the divisions can still be done within the purview of the Act. He said that the recommendations were made after a detailed study of the subject and keeping in mind the growth of the city.

As a citizen, the division of administration is needed as a single commissioner cannot handle the vast city. It is not a replica of the Delhi model and a three-tier system was suggested. A senior government official said: “Delhi has gone back to a single city corporation after realising the errors. If the division is done, then elections planned will get delayed. In fact, it was suggested to retain old Bengaluru and new areas have separate municipalities, but the government was keen on zonal classifications. Now each zone should be given more powers.”