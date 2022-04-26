Lone Covid hotspot Bengaluru brings back mask mandate

ramupatil and chetana belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s single-handed push aiding a rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, and increasing cases in other states, have forced the state government to declare wearing of masks mandatory again. Guidelines were issued on Monday, asking people to maintain a social distance of two feet in public places.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, however, said although masks are mandatory, as of now, fines will not be imposed on those violating the guidelines, and appealed to people to take the guidelines seriously to prevent Covid-19 spread. The guidelines were issued after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s meeting with experts to take stock of the situation after a slight increase in the state’s caseload, almost solely driven by Bengaluru.

CM held the meeting with experts ahead of the Prime Minister’s meeting with the Chief Ministers on Wednesday, to discuss precautionary measures to be taken to prevent a fourth wave. While most districts continue to report zero cases, Bengaluru Urban has been adding nearly 98 per cent of the daily Covid-19 caseload. Of 64 cases across Karnataka on Monday,63 were from Bengaluru and one from Dakshina Kannada, while 28 remaining districts on the health department’s data list had zero cases.

This trend has been consistent over the past several days. The positivity rate in the city peaked at 3.4 per cent on Saturday, which is well above the national average of 0.97 per cent. Health officials are now focusing on strict contact tracing,changing testing strategies and strict surveillance methods to contain the spread in Bengaluru.“Bengaluru has seen an uptick in cases. However, we are taking all precautions and measures to contain the spread. Wearing of masks is the first and foremost thing all Bengalurueans should do,” said Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, BBMP (Health).

CM: Officials to ensure constant monitoring

During Monday’s meeting, the CM directed officials to ensure constant monitoring of Covid cases, intensify awareness campaigns for total vaccination, and implement telemonitoring of passengers arriving from Japan, Thailand and other countries which are witnessing a surge in cases. People coming from those countries will be monitored at the airport, their details will be collected and they will be monitored even after they return home. “We must understand that it is mainly from Bengaluru that many people travel to and fro to not just international countries, but also to other states.

It is summer vacation and for the past two years, people have not been able to travel.Now, there is ‘revenge tourism’ and the number of cases is seeing an uptick in some countries frequently visited by Bengalureans and also neighbouring states,” said an expert from TA C, on condition of anonymity.

Dr CN Manjunath,Director,Jayadeva Hospital, and nodal officer for testing, Technical Advisory Committee (TA C), said, “This virus seems to have a good memory and follows the Delhi-Maharashtra-Kerala- Karnataka route pattern. Going by this, we can expect cases to increase in the next few weeks,” he said.

ASTHMA DRUG CAN BLOCK COVID PROTEIN

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru found a drug used to stave off asthma attacks can block a vital protein produced by the SARSCoV- 2 virus that targets the immune system. The protein, which researchers say unlikely to change through Covid-19 variants, can be targeted by the drug, said Tanweer Hussain, assistant professor in the Department of Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics (MRDG), IISc, and one of the lead researchers |