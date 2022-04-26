STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials trade letters over Pattandur lake

When residents had approached Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner, Trilok Chandra, he said that no correspondence had been received.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following sustained protests and follow-up with authorities, residents have finally received a response from BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta’s office, stating that a report has been sought into the Pattandur Agrahara Lake issue.

When residents had approached Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner, Trilok Chandra, he said that no correspondence had been received. “We got communication from a BBMP official saying that a letter had been sent to the zonal commissioner ordering a report on the issue. We felt that this was unnecessary, especially as the same zonal commissioner had already sent two letters to stop the road construction. But when we approached him on Monday, we found that no such letter had been received,” said Sandeep Anirudhan, one of the residents of the area.

Since 2017, the Pattandur Agrahara Lake issue has been mired in controversy after construction work started on the lake’s buffer zone. Residents decided to confront the authorities and prevent the road construction. Following the encroaching of the lake, the Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner had sent two letters, citing NGT Rules and asking that the construction be stopped but it continued.

The residents posted on social media asking who will handle the case. Chandra cited the post and sent another letter for immediate investigation into the case. Gupta and BBMP official could not be reached for clarification on the issue.

