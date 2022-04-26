STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police deployed at Clarence High School over Bible rule

After the hijab controversy, educational institutions and the education department are under fire again.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the hijab controversy, educational institutions and the education department are under fire again. The members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti alleged that Clarence High School was imposing the Bible on the students, and alleged that it was made compulsory for school children to carry it to the classroom. 

Following the incident, Pulakeshinagar police on Monday deployed police personnel at the school, anticipating protest. The Samiti had made the accusation on Sunday evening.  Education Minister BC Nag­esh said that he will look into the issue and promised to take action. However, despite repea­ted attempts by TNIE, the school authorities were unavailable for comment.

Block Education Officer for Bengaluru North said that he had visited the school on Monday to seek an explanation into the matter. “I have visited the school and a formal letter will be served to the school from the department on Tuesday for a clarification and proper verification into the matter. Following this, a report will be filed to seek an explanation on the matter,” he said.

