1,097 FIRs filed in fake SC/ST certificate case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: DGP P Ravindranath, who heads Civil Rights Enforcement, asked those who had obtained caste certificates under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe to approach district administration voluntarily for cancellation to save legal action.

On Tuesday, the DGP held a Press conference to inform that the Civil Rights Enforcement officials have registered 1,097 FIRs against those have taken fake certificates for various purposes and Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada and Bidar districts top the list. The accused have been booked under criminal intimidation Act. So far, 89 government officials have been dismissed form their service after the department found that they were accused of taking fake certificates.

Also, FIRs against 111 Tahsildars, 108 revenue Inspectors and 107 village accounts were filed for issuing fake certificates. A letter was written to the state government for immediate action against 165 officials including Tahsildars and other government officials, he said.

Those who have taken these certificates intentionally or unintentionally must approach the district administrative department or social welfare department to cancel it or action will be taken, he warned. Ravindranath further said that the case of MLA Renukacharya’s brother who had claimed SC certificate on behalf of her daughter is under enquiry and action will be taken based on the report.

Kempaiah skips summons, notice sent again

Former IPS officer Kempaiah didn’t appear before the officer on Monday in connection with the fake SC certificate case, and on Tuesday, another notice was sent to his house. If he does not appear before DCRE, we will take action directly after consulting legal experts, he said.