Bible study: Notice served to Bengaluru's Clarence High School

Education Minister BC Nagesh said that they have issued notice to Clarence High School in Bengaluru for insisting on carrying/studying Bible as part of the curriculum.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education Minister BC Nagesh said that they have issued notice to Clarence High School in Bengaluru for insisting on carrying/studying Bible as part of the curriculum. He said that they will initiate legal proceedings against them or any institution which does the same. Any education institution registered in Karnataka comes under the purview of Karnataka Education Act, and they cannot insist students on studying a religious book as part of the curriculum, he said. 

Meanwhile, police presence was maintained at the school. Nagesh said they have mentioned in the website about Bible being made part of their curriculum, so let them answer. Though minority institutions have some lenience in administrative issues, but not on insisting on studying religious books, he said.  School management in their website has mentioned: “Clarence High School, a unique blend of tradition, excellence and quality Christian education.

For the last 100 years, Clarence High School has provided yeoman service to the community of Bangalore City by offering a high standard of Bible based education”.  School authorities have stated that they will follow the law and are in touch with advocates for the issue. Hindu Jana Jagruthi samithi has submitted a memorandum to Nagesh.

