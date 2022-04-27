Cops grill Karnataka University registrar for more than four hours over question paper leak

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Malleshwaram police who are probing the question paper leak of the assistant professor exams grilled the Registrar (Evaluation) of Karnataka University on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that the Registrar H Nagaraj (59) was in contact with the prime accused Sowmya R who was arrested on Sunday. "Nagaraj had set the Geography question paper for the exams. We brought him to the station and questioned him for more than four hours. He shared some crucial information and based on his statement further investigations will be done. We may take him into custody in future if it is necessary," the police officer added.

It may be recalled Sowmya R, a 30-year-old guest lecturer of Mysuru University, was taken into custody after police had found that she sent question papers to others through a social media account belonging to her. Sowmya was working as an assistant lecturer in the Geography department. The exams for 1,200 assistant professor posts were held in March 2021.

TNIE contacted the registrar Nagaraj over the phone but he did not answer the calls.