Covid guard on: Testing, vaccination, contact tracing intensified in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With testing and contact tracing being intensified, more attention is being paid to the vulnerable population of Bengaluru, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr K V Trilok Chandra said here on Tuesday.

This includes all those who are immuno-compromised, including ILI, SARI cases and those having other health issues. Though cases are increasing, the number of people getting admitted to hospital is low. To ensure cases don’t rise, more attention is being paid to getting people vaccinated, he told the media on Tuesday.

Based on the situation, a decision will soon be taken on restricting the number of people at gatherings and bringing back the Disaster Management Act. All Covid-19 protocol should be followed, he added. According to records, over 3 lakh people are yet to get their second dose. Primary health centre staffers are now going to their doorstep and vaccinating them. In the last two months, seven lakh people have been vaccinated at their homes.

Testing has also been intensified. Marshals and police teams have started keeping a close watch on people in busy areas and marketplaces. A close watch is also being kept on contacts and contact tracing is also taken up, he said.Trilok Chandra said samples continue to be sent for genome sequencing, and sero surveillance is also being done.

The government has been requested to provide additional staff as the department will once again require hands for triaging, tele-triaging, sample collection, home isolation, hospitalisation, testing, swab collection, data entry and vaccination. “No changes are seen in symptoms in the fourth wave,” he said.