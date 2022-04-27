My two summer friends   

Urban Bourbon By

BENGALURU: There are forever friends, and fair-weather friends. I have two friends meant specifically for the summers. Once the leaves begin to dry, and the body begins to produce sweat like a vexed IT employee fulfilling targets, I seek out these two friends.

The first is no surprise. The king of fruits — the mango. Summer begins when I spot a mango on the road. Stacked up on top of each other, begging seductively to be picked and eaten –— the mango has been a part of my life even before I gained consciousness as a kid.

When I purchase mangoes, I eat them all day. I make a shake in the morning, and store it in the refrigerator to be sipped on surreptitiously all day. I wrap up lunch with a few slices of mango, and save some for dinner too. The mango is a starter, main course and dessert. It must be noted that the mango is a messy fruit. The tiny gossamers get stuck between your teeth. The pulp keeps flowing down your hands. Even if you eat with the panache of James Bond, a few drops will trickle down onto your shirt. When I eat a mango, everybody around me knows.

But the taste! There really is no fruit like it. In fact, the choice of mango is such a crucial question that the Prime Minister was asked which type of mango he prefers to eat — whether he likes to cut them up or suck on them. My preference lies with the mangoes that you need to suck on. My clumsy hands do not possess the dexterity to cut through a mango perfectly. I choose to suck on the pulp in Neanderthal fashion, after which I attack the seed by sucking out every bit of the pulp. In all honesty, there’s no dignified way to eat it. For all your sophistication, the mango will take you back millions of years in evolution!

The second friend is lessknown — the humble buttermilk. I got a taste for it when my grandma would prepare illegal stocks of buttermilk for me. I did try to replicate her formula after growing up, but gladly gave up and succumbed to the capitalistic choices in front of me — packet buttermilks.

While picking buttermilk, it is important not to opt for the standardised offerings of nationwide milk giants. The real flavour is in the local brands who add generous amounts of spices, ginger and salt to their packets. And each packet tastes microscopically different from the other. Every summer, new brands enter the buttermilk market. And I set out on a search for the perfect summer buttermilk — the one with the right mix of salt and spices. The only problem with buttermilk is that it makes you thirsty in a little while — which is a perfect excuse to have another! I spend my summer afternoons purchasing a handful of buttermilk packets every time I visit the local grocery store. Other drinks claim to give you a taste of thunder, or give you wings. The humble buttermilk though, opens a small window in your heart to give you joy.

Now that summer has truly arrived, it is time to say hello to my friends again. It is in the summers that my true nationalism comes to the fore. For my phone might be from Korea, my earphones from China, and my apps from America — but my mangoes and buttermilk, they come straight from the heartlands of India!

