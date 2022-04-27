STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UIDAI to launch number for plaints

Published: 27th April 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To rein in nearly 10,000 operators manning Aadhaar card enrolment centres across the southern States, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will soon launch a toll free number to redress public complaints. 

The trial run of the number, 1800-425-6666, is presently underway which will be officially launched next week. Deputy Director, UIDAI, South Region, MS Krishnamurthy told TNIE, “UIDAI has taken this initiative in public interest as we receive compla­ints frequently about overcharging by operators for making any modifications to the Aadhaar card.

Public should be charged only Rs 50 for every visit to the Aadhaar centre. We also get complaints about operators not opening shop or staff not around when public visit them.”  Rude behaviour from a section of operators is also a major grouse, he added. At the UIDAI head office, an office to handle calls pertaining to the number of staff will be set up, he added.

UIDAI Aadhaar card
