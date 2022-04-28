STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artificial intelligence meets human art   

After auctioning his unusual NFT for a whopping price of $94,500 at Sotheby’s in New York, B’luru artist Raghava KK is now launching this work in the country for the first time 

Final artwork of Cyborg Desires

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not the first time Bengaluru-based artist Raghava KK has created something beyond one’s imagination. On October 8, 2021, he auctioned the first-ever human orgasm in an art form at Sotheby’s in New York for $94,500. While that turned out to be a huge hit, he wanted to bring the project closer home. So he took his game a notch higher and is using the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to make it better. 

With AI, he ‘created’ multiple orgasms (male, female and couples) and created Cyborg Desires, the world’s first AI orgasms. “The objective was to train and teach the machine to experience the most intimate of human experiences and then have the machine create — with the help of man — its own intimate moments,” he explains. Now, a community that funds a ‘regenerative future’ by leveraging artists and creators, ReGenDAO, and Raghava will drop an NFT at Techne Disrupters, an epistemological art and tech show, next week in New Delhi. 

Further explaining the concept, Raghava adds, “There will be a drop of one rare 3D Cyborg Desires and a series of 69 collectables. The proceeds we collect from the sale of the NFTs will go towards regeneration and land-art projects.” 

A tonne of data, while working with various people for the project, was collected to see how they react to certain situations. Raghava took it upon himself to understand how the physical feeling of an orgasm can be interpreted in a digital manner. And he used the most cutting-edge technology to learn and create art from it. 

Done in collaboration with data scientist and AI artist Harshit Agrawal, neuroscientist Abhijeet Satani and technology advisor and 3D model developer Simone Majocchi, Raghava explains, “This has been a dream project. I’m extremely nervous to present this in my home country since it’s something that is not discussed openly. After the original piece was sold at Sotheby’s, I started work on a completely new project, but used the data collected from that project. Now, these art pieces are going to be the new NFTs,” he says.  

All the proceeds from the sale of NFTs will go towards the Dhun project which provides funds to Public Land Art Expressions, which is a pioneering open-air museums project in Jaipur. “This will help advocate for an accelerated transition to post-carbon economies by providing public art in open natural sites, and investigating alternative modes of artistic production and consumption by incubating individual and collaborative global art projects,” he explains.

