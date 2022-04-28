STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Author claims existence of God in book

He believes that the answers to the scriptures put forth by various religions are found in a more physical place than a philosophical one. 

Ainarihc (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unconventional take, an author claims to have proven the existence of god following 14 years of research, combing religious texts and combining them with anatomical biology and embryology. He believes that the answers to the scriptures put forth by various religions are found in a more physical place than a philosophical one. 

Ainarihc, the author of ‘The Grand Scheme Vol 1: The Truth’ and ‘The Grand Scheme Vol 2: The Journey’, has made various comparisons between scriptures from various religions and biology in the books.

“Many scriptures are filled with stories that are often contradictory or unbelievable. A lot of disbelief in religion comes from the scriptures being unbelievable or impossible for them to happen in the real world,” he said at a press meet on Wednesday. “All of the religious stories we’ve read are not stories outside, but stories within,” he said, giving the example of Patala Loka, the netherworld, being a description of the spinal cord and the nervous system.

He  explained that the book is filled with observations from various religions. The book itself is written as a thriller novel, having two simultaneous timelines and characters. “14 years ago, I believed that I could find some meaning behind the scriptures,” he said.  A drive to find meaning in the scriptures as well as a background in science led him to undertake the research.

