Bengaluru: Sacked employee attacks manager with knife

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old deputy manager of the country’s leading furniture manufacturing company -- Featherlite -- was attacked with a knife by a sacked employee, whose services were earlier terminated for his unauthorised absence.

The accused, Harish Gowda, 26, who had arrived on his two-wheeler, entered the company premises at Hejjala Circle in Bidadi when the gates were opened for lorries. He then pulled out a small, glue-scraping knife and attacked the victim, R Umesh, in the face at the woodworking division of the company around 4.45 pm last Thursday. Company HR Manager U Kavitha filed a police complaint.

“The accused, who was a helper at the wood working section, was said to have been outsourced from Kishore Manpower Agency and was working for the last six months. He was allegedly irregular to work and was taking leave without permission. Umesh and supervisor Rajesh are said to have advised Gowda over his unauthorised absence, but he continued taking leave. He was later removed from the job,” said a police officer based on the complaint.

When the other employees tried to catch him, Gowda escaped leaving his two-wheeler behind and also throwing the knife at the crime scene. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Kavitha told TNIE that it was a minor incident and the victim is out of danger.

“The accused is yet to be arrested,” an officer part of the investigation added. A case of trespass (IPC 448) and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 326) has been registered against the accused.