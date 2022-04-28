STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sacked employee attacks manager with knife

The accused, Harish Gowda, 26, who had arrived on his two-wheeler, entered the company premises at Hejjala Circle in Bidadi when the gates were opened for lorries.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old deputy manager of the country’s leading furniture manufacturing company --  Featherlite -- was attacked with a knife by a sacked employee, whose services were earlier terminated for his unauthorised absence.

The accused, Harish Gowda, 26, who had arrived on his two-wheeler, entered the company premises at Hejjala Circle in Bidadi when the gates were opened for lorries. He then pulled out a small, glue-scraping knife and attacked the victim, R Umesh, in the face at the woodworking division of the company around 4.45 pm last Thursday. Company HR Manager U Kavitha filed a police complaint.

“The accused, who was a helper at the wood working section, was said to have been outsourced from Kishore Manpower Agency and was working for the last six months. He was allegedly irregular to work and was taking leave without permission. Umesh and supervisor Rajesh are said to have advised Gowda over his unauthorised absence, but he continued taking leave. He was later removed from the job,” said a police officer based on the complaint.

When the other employees tried to catch him, Gowda escaped leaving his two-wheeler behind and also throwing the knife at the crime scene. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Kavitha told TNIE that it was a minor incident and the victim is out of danger.

“The accused is yet to be arrested,” an officer part of the investigation added. A case of trespass (IPC 448) and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 326) has been registered against the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp