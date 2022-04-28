STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death due to electrocution: Bommai promises action against officials

A day after a 22-year-old youth died due to electrocution, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he has directed police officials to conduct an inquiry in the case.

Published: 28th April 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:42 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a 22-year-old youth died due to electrocution, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he has directed police officials to conduct an inquiry in the case.  A daily wage worker Kishore had died due to electrocution on Monday evening, after he came in contact with a wire on a footpath at Sanjay Nagar. 

Speaking to reporters, CM said that the death was an unfortunate incident. He has asked police to conduct an investigation. When questioned if the concerned officials will be held responsible, he said that the police is conducting a probe and they will take action against the concerned officials of Bescom or BBMP.

“This cannot be tolerated. Investigation is going on whether it is an optical fibre cable or a live wire. We will take action against the concerned official after the report comes out.” he said. On a compensation to the victim, CM Bommai said that there are norms for compensation under the Energy Department. “It will be given to the victim’s family members as per the norm,” he added. 

