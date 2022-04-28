STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make Covid rules part of lifestyle, says BBMP chief

So far, there have been no restrictions on get-togethers and cultural programmes but the government is looking into curbs and enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Published: 28th April 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: So far, there have been no restrictions on get-togethers and cultural programmes but the government is looking into curbs and enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour. It should become a part of everyone’s lifestyle, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after a meeting chaired by CM Basavaraj Bommai, Gupta said everyone must take booster doses and follow all Covid-19 norms. When pointed out by media that booster doses are not available in government and BBMP hospitals and primary health centres, Gupta said he did not know about it. “I am told that booster doses are available in all government and private health centres. But if you are saying it is not available, it will be checked and addressed immediately,” he said.

Asked why a low number of students aged 12-18 years have been vaccinated, Gupta said it is because of summer vacations. Vaccination will be intensified once schools reopen, he said. Later in the day, BBMP also issued a release stating that 102 per cent of those aged above 18 years have taken at least one dose, and 96 per cent have taken their second dose. “All children aged 15-18  have received their first dose and 55 per cent of those aged 12-14 have received at least one dose,” the release said.

All BBMP UPHCs are offering free vaccination with Covishield (18+ years), Covaxin (15+ years), Corbevax (12-14 years), and precaution dose for 60+ years. Those aged 18-59 years may get the precaution dose at their nearest private vaccination centres at Rs 386 per dose, the release added.

Gupta inspects compost machine
Gupta inspected the Compost-Tech machine which was dona-ted and installed by Regenate Private Limited, under its CSR funding, at Kasa-Rasa unit in Koramangala ward limits. The machine is meant for wet waste processing. Gupta said aware-ness of processing of waste at source should be created among people. More decentralised processing units should be installed. which would help overcome the problem of waste management in the city. On the issue of the solid waste management comp-any yet to pay Rs 180 crore as GST, Gupta said the amount was not calculated and he was not aware of it. Reacting to rising corruption and complaints pointed out by Mohandas Pai, Gupta said Pai’s suggestions will be looked into and implemented.

