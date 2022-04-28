Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I sweat a lot during summers. So do you think it will help in losing weight?

Sweat doesn’t have anything to do with weight loss. Sweating is the body’s natural way of regulating body temperature. Exercise generates heat and sweat helps cool the body by releasing water and salt, which evaporates. The only mantra to lose weight is to ensure a calorie deficit and expenditure. Consume fewer calories, eat clean, and workout to expend calories. Stay consistent to see changes.

I heard that capsicums have negative calories. So I’ve added it to all my meals, but it hasn’t helped. Why is it not working out?

I have this amused smile on my face now — this is one of the most popular food fads that has grabbed everyone’s attention in recent times. Trust me, if this was true, there would be no bariatric surgeries, liposuction or gyms! Certain foods like carrots, tomatoes, lettuces, broccoli, grapefruit, watermelon, and apples burn more calories during digestion as they are high in fibre. Please note, they do have calories. Focusing on a select list of negative-calorie foods may cause you to miss out on other important nutrients like protein or healthy fats, both of which are vital for your well-being. A diet that includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods teamed with exercise is beneficial for weight loss and overall health.

I have only two meals a day but the number on my weighing scale is still going up. Shall I start having only one meal a day?

Ouch, why would you want to deprive yourself of an opportunity to heal, rejuvenate and beautify yourself? Food is your fuel and medicine. Every meal is a chance to supply the body with the required nutrients for the body to function optimally, heal itself, rejuvenate, energise and form new healthy cells. Starving, cutting down calories or skipping meals will drive your body to go into conservation mode and it starts saving the available calories as fat. How much nutrition can you squeeze in at one or two meals? Instead of cutting down your meals, eat healthily and consume fewer calories. Moderation is the key factor to lose weight.