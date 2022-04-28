STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Smile please: Govt dental college to offer laser treatment at low cost

The lab instituted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences was inaugurated by Health Minister DR K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

Published: 28th April 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

dentist, dental

Image used for representational purposes

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government inaugurated an exemplary laser research lab, a one of its kind in South India, at Government Dental College in Bengaluru. Doctors at the lab claim that the dental treatment using laser is going to be painless, faster and cheaper. The lab instituted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences was inaugurated by Health Minister DR K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

Dr Kiran told TNIE, “Using lasers is a young science in dentistry. Private clinics have been using it, but it is for the first time, especially in South India, that a government facility has done it here.” From simple drilling of the tooth to prepare the cavity, root canal treatment, tongue tie surgery, aesthetic surgical procedures, minor surgical procedures, pedodontics of gum infections and even regeneration of nerves can be done using the laser.

The laser treatment in this lab has already been tried and tested. “We had one patient this morning too. The treatment is not just less painful, but most complicated surgeries can be done in five minutes,” he said. A child as young as 21 days can be operated using this treatment.

Also, pain management is easy. The cost in private hospitals for some of the surgeries, like tongue tie in children— where the tongue is tied to the floor of the mouth and during a procedure, would be anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh and also needs admission. But with laser surgery, it can be done at almost one-fourth of the cost and in five minutes.

At this lab, the cost of laser treatment for patients below the poverty line will be lower, as compared to others. At private hospitals, charges for basic treatment range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, but here it is Rs 500. Dr Sudhakar plans to get dental health officers from rural areas to get trained here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
laser treatment dental college
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp