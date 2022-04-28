STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension at  hostel campus of Gitam university following accidental death of a student from Uganda

The victim has been identified as Haseena. She is alleged to have slipped and fallen while trying to pick a cloth that had fallen on the asbestos roof of the neighbouring building.

Published: 28th April 2022 09:12 AM

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old final year engineering student from Uganda has died after falling from the 6th floor of the hostel campus of Gitam university at Nagadevanahally in Doddaballapura in Bengaluru rural police limits. Police have resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the students who were protesting.

She is alleged to have slipped and fallen while trying to pick a cloth that had fallen on the asbestos roof of the neighbouring building. From the 6th floor, she fell on the first floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Few students of the university claiming that she has died by suicide have reportedly gone berserk destroying the hostel premises. They have ransacked by smashing the glass window panels and other items. The police with no option left after their persuading failed had to cane the students to bring the situation under control.

Since last week the university is in news over fights between Students from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Few platoons of Police have camped in the area to avert any further untoward incidents.

TAGS
Engineering student Uganda GITAM University Doddaballapura fall lathi-charge police Protest
