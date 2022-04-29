Bajrang Dal man Harsha's murder accused create ruckus in jail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The accused in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara reportedly created a ruckus by refusing to be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Harsha was murdered in Shivamogga last month.

Sources said that 10 people held in connection with the murder are lodged in the prison. NIA officials arrived on Wednesday morning to take five of them into their custody. “The five created a ruckus by banging their heads against the wall and smashing some window panes.

They demanded that they should not be sent to police custody until the Ramzan gets over. However, officers intervened and they were given to NIA custody after a medical check up. Five more will be taken into custody in a few days,” an official said.