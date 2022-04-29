STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bajrang Dal man Harsha's murder accused create ruckus in jail

Sources said that 10 people held in connection with the murder are lodged in the prison.  NIA officials arrived on Wednesday morning to take five of them into their custody.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Harsha, Bajrang Dal activist

Slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The accused in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara reportedly created a ruckus by refusing to be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Harsha was murdered in Shivamogga last month.

Sources said that 10 people held in connection with the murder are lodged in the prison. NIA officials arrived on Wednesday morning to take five of them into their custody. “The five created a ruckus by banging their heads against the wall and smashing some window panes.

They demanded that they should not be sent to police custody until the Ramzan gets over. However, officers intervened and they were given to NIA custody after a medical check up. Five more will be taken into custody in a few days,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsha Bajrang Dal
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp