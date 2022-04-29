Spurned stalker throws acid on woman in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rejecting a marriage proposal turned tragic for a 24-year-old woman, after the spurned lover threw acid on her, outside her office in Sunkadakatte on Thursday morning. The victim, who works as a cashier with a gold finance company, suffered 40 to 50 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment.

The accused Nagesh (27), a garment factory employee, is on the run. He is said to have been in love with the victim, but she did not reciprocate. The knew each other as they had worked together at a garment factory for over two years.

Despite knowing that she was engaged to another man, Nagesh had approached the woman’s aunt with a marriage proposal. Upset with her approaching marriage, he started harassing her. The accused is alleged to have gone to her workplace on Wednesday evening, and pestered her to marry him. An argument broke out, and the victim’s colleagues threatened to call the police if he troubled her.

Assuring them that he would not trouble her, the accused returned on Thursday, around 8.30am. “The woman’s father dropped her to office on a bike. Since the office had not opened, she waited at the door. Nagesh came near the office and she saw that he was holding something in a bag. She tried to run outside the building, and the accused followed and threw acid on her,” said an officer.

Woman suffers severe acid burns on chest, head

“She immediately called her father and got admitted to a nearby private hospital,” the officer added. The woman sustained severe burns on her chest, head and back. Though out of danger, she is under observation for a week.In her police statement, she stated that Nagesh had been harassing her for seven years.

When she turned down his proposal, he had threatened her, saying he would ensure that she couldn’t marry anyone else either. The victim had complained to Nagesh’s brother, and he had assured her he would speak to him. Her father Rajanna also gave his statement to the police. Her family, which was preparing for her sister’s wedding on May 8, is in shock. Kamakshipalya police are on the lookout for the accused.

A separate offence

Senior advocate M S Shyamsundar told TNIE that until 2013, an acid attack was not recognised as a separate offence and was either registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 307 (attempt to murder) or IPC 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous means).

Due to the amended Criminal Law of 2013, Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 326B (voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid) were inserted in the IPC to provide punishment for acid attack and attempted acid attack.

Acid attack cases

Theatre artiste Devi, 51, was attacked on March 18 this year at her house in Ganesha Block, in Nandini Layout; the accused were known to her In Dec 2019, two men attacked a woman bus conductor, Indira Bai, with acid in the city’s North police division