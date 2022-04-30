STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
238 ‘Covid batch’ students graduate from Bangalore Medical College

Pratiksha from Hubballi topped in nine departments of medicine and also won the medal for the best outgoing student.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sense of excitement filled the air on the campus of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) as 238 doctors graduated on Friday. Pratiksha from Hubballi topped in nine departments of medicine and also won the medal for the best outgoing student.Happy with winning 12 gold medals, she said, “It was unexpected. All my hard work of the last five-and-a-half years paid off.”

This batch, which started its MBBS course in 2016, is known on the campus as “Covid Batch”. Talking about the tough times they passed during the last two years with the pandemic striking the country, Raveesh Bannihatti from Bhadravathi, son of a paediatrician mother, said, “Despite having to face some tough times during the pandemic, I managed to secure gold medals in pharmacology, OBG and an award for academic excellence (male).”

Raveesh said, “For many MBBS students, more than books, visiting patients and OPDs provided invaluable experience and learning. But we had to shift from offline to online classes and we were taught using imaginary scenarios. It was tough for seniors and professors to ensure we paid attention.”

“Seeing patients getting admitted with a severe infection and some even dying during the second wave was the toughest time,” says Raveesh. Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar appreciated the students for their service during the pandemic. “It ensured an immense experience for our medical students. The pain and suffering have made them empathetic too,” he added.

