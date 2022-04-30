STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangalore University confers honorary doctorate on Akshaya Patra founder, two others

In addition, over 68,000 students had been conferred the degrees at the university's convocation.

Published: 30th April 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (centre) attends the 56th Annual convocation of Bangalore University, in Bengaluru on Friday

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (centre) attends the 56th Annual convocation of Bangalore University, in Bengaluru on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recognised for his contributions in the fields of community welfare and food security, Akshaya Patra founder-chairman and ISKCON president Madhu Pandit Dasa, was conferred an honorary doctorate at Bangalore University’s 56th Annual Convocation on Friday. 

He was conferred the doctorate alongside visual artist S G Vasudev, and writer and activist M S Muthuraj. S G Vasudev was involved in establishing the Visual Arts Department at BU, while M S Muthuraj was recognised for his contributions as an activist, to eradicate untouchability.

In addition, over 68,000 students had been conferred the degrees at the university’s convocation. With 321 gold medals handed out to a total of 186 students. Sushma H, a chemistry student from Bangalore University was awarded seven gold medals. 

Speaking at the convocation, National Assessment and Accreditation Council director, Dr S C Sharma, talked about the importance of an updated curriculum, saying that if a curriculum is obsolete, the first casualties would be students and teaching faculty.

“The global pandemic has taught a valuable lesson to all universities across the world. But a boon came in the form of digital education and the digital university,” he said.For the first time, the students will be able to download their degree certificates from DigiLocker and the National Academic Directory (NAD).

Comments

