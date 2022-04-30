STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film director held in Bengaluru for duping producer of Rs 73 lakh

A police source said that Koushik was arrested on Thursday after an FIR was registered against him five days ago.

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vyalikaval police arrested film director Aravind Koushik, for allegedly cheating a movie producer. The accused has allegedly not returned the producer’s investment of Rs 73 lakh.A police source said that Koushik was arrested on Thursday after an FIR was registered against him five days ago. He was produced before the magistrate on Friday and he was remanded to judicial custody. 

Kaushik is the director of popular Kannada TV serial ‘Kamali’, which is produced by the complainant Rohit S, who has invested more than Rs 70 lakh. The transactions to Koushik were made online and by cheques too. Koushik, who reportedly earned more than Rs 20 crore, did not return a single penny to Rohit and gave life threats to him, the police said. 

Speaking to TNIE, Rohit alleged that he had sold his car and his wife’s gold ornaments to invest in the serial. He said that after Koushik made a huge profit he started issuing life threats to him. “Threatened by this, we shifted from Malleswaram to Dasanapura on Tumkur road. I have also mentioned the names of other accused involved in the cheating”.

