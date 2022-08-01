KEA move not to consider repeaters’ PU marks flayed 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various student organisations have slammed the Karnataka Examination Authority’s decision to not consider last year’s second PU marks of repeaters in this year’s Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) rankings. The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has claimed that these students who wrote the second PU exam in 2021 and attempted the CET this year were not informed of the decision in advance and called the move discriminatory. The organisation reasoned that the marks should be considered as the State Government had assured last year that second PU marks of 2021 were calculated in a scientific and concrete manner.

“Last year, the government assured that the evaluation will be done in a scientific way in consultation with all stakeholders. So, if at all the process followed is correct and concrete, then why not include these marks while granting the results of CET repeaters? When KEA rejected the second PU marks for repeaters, then naturally the question arises about the evaluation process,” said Ajay Kamath, AIDSO state secretary.

Further, the decision to not release CET rankings of repeaters has been criticised, as students had not been informed of the decision. “Just considering the results of an objective based examination, in this case the CET, as a criterion is not scientific. There should be uniformity in the evaluation process,” Kamath said.

