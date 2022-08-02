Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru  Roads turn into streams after heavy downpour

According to the KSNMDC website, Bengaluru received 95.50 mm of rainfall between 7.15  pm and 11:30 pm on Monday.

Published: 02nd August 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rain, Monsoon

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Monday evening resulting in waterlogging in some low-lying areas in North Bengaluru. Officials of the Fire and Emergency Department said that all staffers have been put on alert to reach the affected areas. In some areas, houses were inundated while there was a power outage. Traffic came to a halt during the heavy downpour.

A boy uses a bucket to bail out water
from a footwear showroom in
Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Express)

According to the KSNMDC website, Bengaluru received 95.50 mm of rainfall between 7.15  pm and 11:30 pm on Monday. The BBMP control room said that a tree was uprooted in Chamarajpet, and fell on a parked auto. However, no casualty has been reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru till August 4. the rain was quite heavy for a couple of hours. Officials said the trend is likely to continue for the next two days. At Yelachenahalli Ward, Kanaka Nagar and Fayazabad, water entered homes as drains overflowed.

Gulab Pasha, an activist, said that about 70 homes were flooded. “Two years ago, MLA M Krishnappa promised to fix the drains, and increase their capacity. Low-lying areas and slums are flooded during heavy rain,” said Pasha.

TAGS
Bengaluru Rains Waterlogging Traffic Power Cut KSNMDC IMD
