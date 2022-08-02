Home Cities Bengaluru

Disease anxiety drives visits to dermatologists

Though the numbers are not alarming, people with minor skin ailments are rushing to consult dermatologists, out of fear of monkeypox.

Monkeypox vaccine is shown at the Salt Lake County Health Department. (Photo | AP)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With four cases of monkeypox reported in India -- one in Delhi and three cases, including one death, in Kerala -- anxious patients with skin issues are visiting dermatologists, seeking reassurance that it is not connected to monkeypox.

Though the numbers are not alarming, people with minor skin ailments are rushing to consult dermatologists, out of fear of monkeypox. Dr Girish Panth, senior consultant dermatologist, Apollo Hospitals, said there is an increase in consultations by patients with viral rash cases, including suspected chickenpox, and mainly by concerned parents of children with suspected hand, foot and mouth disease. “They ask for preventive strategies and availability of vaccines,” he said, adding that there should be more monkeypox testing laboratories.

According to Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, consultant dermatologist and aesthetic physician, Aster RV Hospitals, at least 25 per cent of Covid patients develop rashes due to hypersensitivity to the virus. “They too are worried if those rashes are related to monkeypox,” he said.

Dr Sowmya M, consultant - dermatology, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur, said, “Since last week, we are seeing an increase in the number of patients of all age groups with blisters on the skin. A few of them had a travel history to foreign countries. Though many have only skin symptoms without fever, body pain or cough, we have put four children under observation.”She added that while chickenpox is often confused with monkeypox, chickenpox lesions are itchy.

TEST KITS BUT NO SAMPLES AT BMCRI LAB
Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute have received testing kits for monkeypox. However, they have not received any further samples for testing. Meanwhile, Infectious Disease Research Foundation has begun sewage surveillance for monkeypox at Bengaluru International Airport on Monday.

