IEC programme to resume in Bengaluru after dog bite cases remain unresolved

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the issue of stray dogs biting still unresolved, the BBMP, which suspended its Information Education and Communication (IEC)programme almost a decade ago, is all set to resume it.A group of activists had recently met BBMP Health Commissioner Trilok Chandra and demanded to restart it as in many places, dog biting people were either due to provocation or manhandling of puppies.

Chandra said that the BBMP has said that in some zones, NGOs and Assistant Directors for Veterinary Department will take up the IEC programme. “The programmes will be held in schools. Important information about anti-Rabies vaccination will be shared, and children will be sensitised about various aspects of stray dogs. A circular will be issued soon,” he said.

An activist associated with the Action for Animal Justice welcomed the decision and said that for every stray dog bite incident, the poor voiceless animals are blamed. “In a majority of the incidents, provocations like pelting stones, prodding them with sticks, chasing sleeping dogs would have resulted in biting. The female dogs are aggressive when they give birth, and they might charge at people,” said Mohan K, an animal lover.

The last time, IEC programmes were held was to sensitise children during the tenure of Parvez Ahmed Piran who served as Joint Director of BBMP Animal Husbandry Department between 2007 to 2014.

