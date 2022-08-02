Home Cities Bengaluru

Protests limited to Freedom Park, action against violators: Karnataka HC

Placing it before the court, the state government informed that action will be taken against any person found to be violating the provisions of the order.

Published: 02nd August 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court directed the state government and the authorities concerned to implement Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021, and continue to take action against persons committing violations. The order, framed under Section 31 (4) Karnataka Police Act 1963, allows protests, demonstrations and marches only at Freedom Park and not in other parts of the city to avoid inconvenience to citizens.

Members of the All-India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha hold a protest, demanding the OBC status for all sub-castes of Veerashaiva-Lingayats at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | VInod kumar),EPS

With these directions, a division bench of acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty disposed of the suo moto litigation initiated based on a letter written to the chief justice by a sitting judge of the high court after a dharna held on March 2, 2021, in the heart of the city made traffic stand still, and leading to inconvenience to citizens.

The state government has also given an undertaking before the court that the protest marches and dharnas will only be permitted at Freedom Park and that the government is under an obligation to ensure the provisions of the order.

In pursuance of the directions issued by the court after the suo moto registration of the petition, the state has framed Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021 in the exercise of powers under section 31 (4) Karnataka Police Act 1963. Placing it before the court, the state government informed that action will be taken against any person found to be violating the provisions of the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Regulation of Protests Demonstrations Protest Marches violations
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp