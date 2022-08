By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘It capital’ Bengaluru, which was battered by rain on Monday, did not get any respite on Tuesday either, as 160mm rainfall left low-lying areas flooded.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s website and BBMP, HBR Layout, 3rd Block 1st stage was flooded with swelling of drains at KR Puram, Bheemaiah Layout was flooded.

