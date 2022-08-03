Citizens stay up all night, bail out drain water in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the rain came down in sheets on Monday night, residents of around 144 houses stayed up all night in Anugraha Layout in Bommanahalli, bailing out rain and drain water. Several cars, bikes, roads and houses were submerged.

Furious residents expressed their anger against the BBMP and demanded a permanent solution. BBMP officials, including the Joint Commissioner, visited the spot and assured residents that the tender for digging a well is in progress. Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot to pump out water from houses. Fire personnel came to the layout early morning and took more than two hours to clear the water.

